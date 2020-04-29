Resaul brothers love lawn tennis

The interest and revere for lawn tennis has forged a strong bond between the Resaul brothers, Heimraj and Vadeanand.

Three years apart, the Resaul siblings are among the top junior players locally and destined to command successful paths.

Eighteen-year-old Heimraj, the older sibling, told Stabroek Sport of his initiation into the sport. It began with his novel interest in physical education but that soon blossomed into something special.

“Tennis in the family started with me. I started through my school programme and Vadeanand picked it up along the way,” said Heimraj who is currently on a scholarship at the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia, United States.