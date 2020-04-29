Lack of facilities, venues, hampering table tennis development in Berbice

By Staff Reporter

Desiree Lancaster is easily one of the more successful female table tennis players to come out of Berbice.

At least the records say so. A total of nine national female singles titles, five on the trot, can only be matched or surpassed by the exploits of one Doreen Chow-Wah, a former Caribbean women’s singles champion.

Berbice has had its fair share of extraordinary female national players. There was Donna Sue and the talented Michelle Baird and Fanta Jones. Later on there were Vida Moore of Corriverton, Enid Kirton and Petal Bennett, all of whom were either national senior or junior players. Arna Matheson was another female player who showed immense potential. Back then, female players from Berbice were able to hold their own with players from the other counties.