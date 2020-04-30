COVID-19 emergency measures extended to June 3

This story is developing and will be updated.

The Government of Guyana has extended the emergency measures related to COVID-19 for one month. According to an amendment to the COVID-19 Emergency Measures published in the Official Gazette the measures which were first implemented on March 16 will last until June 3 unless earlier terminated, extended or amended by notice from the Ministry of Public Health.

The measures include a countrywide lockdown with a 6 pm to 6 am curfew and a restriction on services except for those deemed essential.

The “emergency measures” are being effected under an order in the name of Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence pursuant to an earlier direction by President David Granger, given under the Public Health Ordinance.