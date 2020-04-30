GTT partners with delivery companies to offer online SIM applications

GTT says its customers can now apply for new SIM cards or replacements via the company’s online platform and have it delivered to their home or office through Hero Cart or Onecart delivery.

According to a company release yesterday, this initiative is part of the company’s effort to meet customers’ needs while at the same time, observing the policy of physical distancing in an effort to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

GTT’s Public Relations Manager, Jasmin Harris stated that the SIM card application/replacement process is easy but requires identification and proof of address details. She explained that while the SIM card is free, customers need a top up of a minimum of $1,000 to activate the SIM as well as pay for the delivery cost of the respective mobile delivery agents.