The recount of votes from the crisis-ridden March 2nd general elections is expected to finally get underway on Wednesday, GECOM agreed today.

The decision came during a near five-hour testy meeting at GECOM’s headquarters in Kingston.

A three-person CARICOM team to scrutinise the process arrived here since Friday and has had to sit and wait while GECOM haggled over details.

The order for the process is expected to be gazetted tomorrow.