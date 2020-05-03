UN Resident Coordinator hopes for return of Carter Center team

Pressure is mounting on the Guyana Government to permit the return of the Carter Center to observe the recount of votes with the UN Resident Coordinator here, Mikiko Tanaka adding her voice.

In a tweet today, Tanaka said she hoped for the timely return of the Carter Center Electoral Observer Mission “to fully participate in the observation of the national recount and to help bring speedy and credible closure to the 2 March” elections.

The Carter Center disclosed yesterday that its mission was prepared to return on a flight tomorrow but was still to secure permission from the Guyana Government.

This disclosure prompted a tweet yesterday from Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana, Lilian Chatterjee expressing hope that the team is allowed to return.

She said “Canada funded the Carter Center Election Observer Team in Guyana. I hope Guyana will allow them to return to complete their task.”