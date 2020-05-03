Senior Canadian gov’t official calls on Granger to approve return of Carter Center

A senior Canadian government official this evening called on President David Granger to “immediately approve” the return of the Carter Center to monitor the recount of votes from the March 2nd general elections that is due to begin on Wednesday.

Assistant Deputy Minister for the Americas at Global Affairs Canada in a tweet said

“We continue to watch the situation in Guyana. Glad the CARICOM mission has returned but President Granger should also immediately approve return of the Carter Center. They are duly accredited & want to complete their observation mission”.

The Carter Center has been trying to send a team for the recount but says it is still to receive permission from the Government of Guyana for this.

Canadian High Commissioner Lilian Chatterjee and the United Nations Resident Coordinator here are among those who have called for the return of the Carter Center team.