US, Canada, UN appeal for return of Carter Center observers

The US, Canada and the United Nations yesterday urged the Guyana Government to pave the way for the return of observers from the Carter Center for the recount of votes from the March 2nd general elections which is scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

Keeping up the pressure on the Guyana Government over the long-delayed elections results, the calls came after the Carter Center disclosed on Saturday that it was yet to receive approval for a flight into Guyana today.

“The United States calls on the Government of #Guyana to approve entry for @CarterCenter and @IRIGlobal in order to ensure a transparent electoral recount. A credible recount requires robust international participation. #GuyanaElections,” Acting Assistant Secretary for U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs Michael Kozak last evening tweeted. Kozak has issued a stream of statements in recent weeks in defence of free and fair elections here and a verified result.