GTT denounces allegation that internet speeds to be limited during recount

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) last night denounced information circulating on social media that it was in talks with the government to limit internet speeds during the recount of votes from the March 2nd general elections so that the spread of information could be contained.

“GTT hereby states that this statement is baseless, libelous and untrue. Such a statement is irresponsible and has severe national security implications. I have stated before – and will state again – that GTT as a private entity, is not politically inclined. We will work with all elected officials – and respect their various roles. We are independent in our corporate structure and do our best to support Guyana well beyond the provision of telecommunication services”, Chief Executive Officer, Justin Nedd was quoted as saying in a GTT statement.