DDL faces $1.6m fine over fuel spill -will also have to foot cost for EPA investigation

With over 30,000 liters of Bunker C fuel having spilled into the environment, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) is facing a $1.6 million dollar fine and will foot the cost of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) environmental impact assessment, Executive Director of the EPA, Vincent Adams told Stabroek News yesterday.

Following the spill on April 26, the company halted operations at the rum distillery at Diamond and the EPA has informed that they will not be able to re-start operations until they meet conditions set out by the oversight body.

Adams told Stabroek News that the EPA believes the incident could have been avoided had the company had strict operating procedures.