Troy Resources complains to president about EPA Director’s criticisms

Australian mining company Troy Resources has complained to President David Granger about criticisms levelled against it by Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Director Dr Vincent Adams, which it has dubbed excessive and unfair—claims Adams has dismissed as seemingly personal and intimidatory.

“In a letter to His Excellency President David Granger, we were forced to plead our case for an investigation into the excessive and unfair criticisms levelled against our company. These actions caused us and continue to cause us reputational and financial damage,” Troy said in a statement, following the circulation of the correspondence and Adams’ response.

“This is/was a correspondence between a company, one of its regulators, and the regulator’s line Minister H.E. The President. Accordingly, the company does not believe that notwithstanding that the press may have obtained copies of sensitive correspondence (however these may have been obtained) that it would be necessary or appropriate to comment publicly on these. In the circumstances, the company prefers not to make any comment on the matter,” it added.