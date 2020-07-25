Lowenfield gets bail on private fraud, misconduct charges

Embattled Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield was yesterday formally read private criminal charges alleging that he engaged in fraud and misconduct in his handling of the results of the March 2nd elections and he was granted his release on a total of $450,000 bail.

Despite COVID-19 measures prohibiting public gatherings, a small crowd assembled outside the precincts of the city magistrates’ courts as Lowenfield appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty and was formerly charged with fraud, misconduct in public office, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

According to the fraud charge, in which The New Movement candidate Daniel Kanhai is listed as the complainant, between March 5th and June 23rd, 2020, Lowenfield conspired with a person or persons unknown to commit the common law offence of fraud by representing to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) that tables attached to his June 23rd elections report accurately reflected the true results of the elections in order to materially alter the results, with intent to defraud as he knew the tabulation to be false.