Troy Resources agrees to pay $1M fine for fuel spill

Australian gold miner Troy Resources has accepted responsibility and has agreed to pay the $1 million fine for the recent fuel spill at its Karouni, Region Eight worksite.

It is working with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to ensure that there is no recurrence and that all required safety measures are in place.

“Yes, the story is accurate and we did receive a reply from the company the very afternoon the letter was sent to them. They responded and accepted responsibility and they accepted their liability,” EPA Executive Director Dr Vincent Adams told Stabroek News yesterday, when contacted.