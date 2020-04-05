Troy Resources spill occurred at Rubis-operated fuel farm

The recent 5,000 litres fuel spill at Troy Resources’ Karouni, Region Eight site occurred at a fuel farm that is operated by its subcontractor Rubis, which has said it was conducting a “comprehensive” probe into the incident.

“Rubis Guyana Inc is conducting a comprehensive investigation into the spill at the Karouni Mine, which recently occurred,” Rubis representative Joylyn Johnson said in response to questions from Stabroek News.

“Once this process has been fully completed, we will be updating you,” she added.