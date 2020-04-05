GuyOil drops fuel prices

The Guyana Oil Company Limited (GuyOil) has announced price reductions for fuel.

The company stated in a press release that the reductions were effective as of 6 am Friday morning.

The release said that the significant reductions were due to a decline in acquisition cost. They are the second wave of price reductions in less than a month. The previous reductions were announced on March 18, 2020.

The new prices show a $71 per litre decrease for Super 95 gasolene, a $48 per litre decrease for gasoil and a $42 per litre decrease for kerosene. The company added in the statement that the reductions are applicable at all GuyOil Service Stations nationwide.

The price reduction details are as follows: