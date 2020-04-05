Accused in Bartica airstrip slaying still hospitalised

Orrin King, the man who allegedly chopped his ex-wife to death at the Bartica Airstrip in the presence of their children, remains hospitalised in a critical condition.

Contacted for an update, Divisional Commander Linden Lord told Stabroek News that the police investigation into the matter has been completed and the suspect, King, is likely to be charged with the killing of Natoya Speede as soon as he is discharged from the hospital.

“The evidence is there. Soon as he [King[ is discharged he will be charged,” Lord said.