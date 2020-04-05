Republic Bank donating $31.5M to Guyana fight against COVID-19

Trinidad’s Republic Bank is donating $31.5 million to Guyana’s fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
In a statement yesterday’s Stabroek News, Republic Financial Holdings said that this was part of a US$2 million contribution to all parts of the globe where it operates.
Describing the human tragedy that is unfolding as “epochal,” Nigel Baptiste, President and CEO of the Group, said that the donated money will be utilised for the purchase of critical needs such as ventilators, personal protection equipment, testing kits, food and supplies for health workers.