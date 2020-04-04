Republic Bank donating $31.5m to Guyana fight against COVID-19

Trinidad’s Republic Bank is donating $31.5m to Guyana’s fight against the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement in today’s Stabroek News, Republic Financial Holdings said that this was part of a US$2m contribution to all parts of the globe where it operates.

Describing the human tragedy that is unfolding as “epochal”, President and CEO of the Group, Nigel Baptiste said that the donated money will be utilised for the purchase of critical needs such as ventilators, personal protection equipment, testing kits, food and supplies for health workers.

“The full extent of the human tragedy that is unfolding before our eyes is epochal. While the Group is committed to helping our customers survive the economic impact, there is so much more that is needed to be done at the society level. No country is immune from this virus and, given our preference for open economies, we all must be interested in what happens elsewhere. Management of this virus require global collective responsibility”, Baptiste said.

The pledge comes under the Bank’s Power to Make a Difference programme and applies to Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, Guyana, Barbados, Ghana, Suriname, the Cayman Islands, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Kitts and Nevis, St Maarten, Anguilla and Dominica.

Baptiste noted that members of the Group have already taken numerous steps to safeguard the well-being of customers and staff and has reached out to customers to provide cash flow relief to those affected by COVID-19. Republic Bank is the largest financial institution here.

Managing Director of Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited, Amral Khan was quoted as saying “this pandemic comes at a very challenging time for the people of Guyana and its economy. Given that much needs to be done, we are optimistic that our contribution will have a positive impact, thereby minimising the number of cases in Guyana and inspiring others in the corporate community to make similar generous contributions to support this fight for life”.