Gov’t seeking $3.35b more for COVID fight

Following the end of the parliamentary recess, the Government has approached the National Assembly for over $26.5b in supplementary funding for a number of areas including $3.35b for the COVID-19 fight and $755m to battle flooding.

In financial paper No.3 of 2021 which was tabled in the House on Monday, the Government is seeking $5b in current estimates and $60.1m in capital estimates.

The sum will cater for the provision of one-off grants to severed sugar workers and out-of-crop support to the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), facilitate the payment of a cash grant for private school students. It also provides $60.1m for the procurement of eight containerized offices, construction of two entry bridges and gates at the Brickdam Annex as a result of the October 2nd fire that destroyed the historic Brickdam Police Station.