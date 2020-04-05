Pouderoyen man was murdered

Hanuman Jadunauth, the Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara (WBD) fish vendor who was discovered dead a short distance from his home last Tuesday morning, was murdered, according to an autopsy.

Assistant Commissioner Simon McBean, who is the Regional Commander, told Stabroek News that investigators are now treating the case as a murder after an autopsy showed that Jadunauth died as a result of multiple stab wounds he sustained.

No arrest had yet been made up to the time McBean spoke with this newspaper.

McBean had previously informed this newspaper that Jadunauth, also known as “Anil”, 44, of Lot 16 Swan Street, Pouderoyen, WBD, was discovered dead around 5am Tuesday by his uncle.

His body bore two wounds; one to his chest and one to his neck.

This newspaper was told that Jadunauth was last seen alive around 5pm last Monday.