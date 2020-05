A 57-year-old labourer was chopped to death on Sunday morning during an argument over a bicycle and the suspect has since been arrested.

Dead is Sahadeo Bissoon also known as `Son Son’ and `Fine Man’, of Patentia Housing Scheme, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

The incident occurred around 3 pm at Skull City, WBD during which Bissoon was chopped several times about his body, including his neck and arms.