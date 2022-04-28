Accused in 2018 Kitty murder charged after surrendering

Damian Bissoon, a murder accused who turned himself over to the police on Monday after almost four years on the run, was yesterday remanded to prison.

Bissoon, a 33-year-old porter of Lot 44 Shell Road, Kitty, was taken before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer to the charge that he murdered Taj Anthony Jarvis on March 30, 2018, at Barr and Alexander streets, Kitty.

Bissoon was not required to plead to the charge and was remanded to prison until May 17, 2022, where a full disclosure of the matter will be done.