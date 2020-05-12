No arrest yet in murder of Brazilian dredge owner -dead bandit had been wanted over killing of another gold miner

The police have not yet been able to make an arrest in the murder of Brazilian dredge owner Fredson Da Conceicao which occurred more than two weeks ago and it is believed that the perpetrators have fled to neighbouring Brazil.

This disclosure was made yesterday by Commander of Region 9, Keithon King who told Stabroek News that several checks were made for persons who were sighted in the area where the incident occurred but no one was found.

King noted that investigators believe that the suspects might have crossed the border and escaped to Brazil following the incident.