Port Mourant man caught with narcotics on $200,000 bail

A Port Mourant, Corentyne man who was arrested after a quantity of narcotics was found in his house last Saturday was yesterday placed on $200,000 bail after he was charged.

Akim Benn, 20, a labourer of Ankerville, Port Mourant, Corentyne, was yesterday charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

He appeared at the Whim Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Renita Singh, who read the charge via Skype.

Benn pleaded not guilty and was granted $200,000 bail.

He will return to court on May 29 for report. On Saturday around 5 pm, Benn and his wife were arrested after police during a search of his house discovered a bulky parcel and 174 small ziplock bags containing cannabis in one of the bedrooms.

The items which were later weighed amounted to 230 grams of cannabis.

Benn while in custody reportedly told investigators that the items belonged to him which led to his wife being released on station bail.