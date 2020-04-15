Albion man remanded for attempted murder of girlfriend, daughter

A Courtland, Albion, Corentyne man was yesterday at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court remanded to prison after he was charged with two counts of attempted murder committed on his girlfriend and her daughter, on Wednesday last.

Junior Benn, 32, a Linesman employed with the Guyana Power and Light Inc, who appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh, was charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm upon Sheveika Cameron, 32, with intent to commit murder.

Benn was also charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm upon the eight-year-old with intent to commit murder on the same date.