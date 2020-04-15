Cops seeking lone suspect in fatal shooting of Linden man

The police in Region 10 are on the hunt for a lone gunman after Monday night’s execution-style killing of clothes vendor Glenroy Chapman, who was gunned down at his Linden home.

Police Commander of Region 10 Hugh Winter yesterday told Stabroek News that no arrest had been made as yet.

He said the police returned to the scene yesterday morning in search of surveillance footage.

Meanwhile, a source close to the investigation said that investigators believe that Chapman was the target of the attack.