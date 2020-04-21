Four held over execution-style Linden killing

Four persons have been arrested and are being questioned in relation to the execution-style killing of clothes vendor Glenroy Chapman, who was shot at his Linden home one week ago.

Commander of Region 10, Hugh Winter yesterday told Stabroek News that the suspects who were recently arrested remain in police custody as the investigation continues.

Stabroek News had reported that Chapman called “G” was shot several times about his body last Monday night while he was seated in front of his Wismar, Linden home,