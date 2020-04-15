Dr. Ramesh Sugrim critical after testing positive for COVID-19 in the US

Well-known Guyanese doctor Ramesh Sugrim is presently hospitalised in a critical condition at a hospital in the United States of America after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Sugrim, 66, who has operated in Guyana for over 30 years, tested positive on March 27, during a visit to his family. Sugrim’s wife, Parbattie Sugrim and one of his sons, who is also a medical professional, have also tested positive.

The doctor’s brother, Suresh Sugrim, yesterday told Stabroek News that his sister-in-law and nephew are recovering.