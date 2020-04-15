Striking sugar workers back to work at two Berbice estates

A week after sugar-producing operations were halted at two Berbice estates, some workers have resumed their duties while others are expected to return to work today.

The sugar workers, just over two weeks ago, had protested against working in an unhealthy environment in light of the coronavirus situation. After workers downed their tools, the management of the sugar corporation suspended operations at the two estates for a week.

GuySuCo’s Communications Manager, Audreyanna Thomas, yesterday told Stabroek News that workers from Blairmont Estate have returned to work while those from the Albion Estate are scheduled to return to work today.