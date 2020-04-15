Moleson Creek youth succumbs after hit and run

A Moleson Creek youth yesterday morning succumbed to the injuries he sustained in a hit and run on Monday.

Dead is Ron Thomas, 23, of Moleson Creek, Upper Corentyne. The suspected vehicle in the hit and run incident has since been impounded, while the driver has also been detained.

Based on information received, Thomas, on Monday evening, had left a sibling’s residence and was walking home when he was allegedly struck down by a speeding vehicle which then fled the scene. The accident occurred just around 9 pm along the Moleson Creek Public Road.