Two charged with attempted murder of Port Mourant vendor

Two Corentyne men were charged with the attempted murder of a Port Mourant vendor when they appeared at the Whim Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Ryan DeHart also known as “Crapo”, 26, a cane harvester of Lot 447 Train Line Port Mourant, Corentyne, and Krisindat Ganga also known as “Yankee”, 31, unemployed of Lot 2 Rose Hall Town, Corentyne appeared before Magistrate Renita Singh who read the charge via Skype.

The men were charged with the attempted murder of Roshnie Singh also known as “Koreen”, 45, a vendor of Lot 88 Free Yard Port Mourant, Corentyne.