Autopsy confirms Reeaz Holladar died of close range gunshot

An autopsy performed on the remains of Reeaz Holladar, the man who reportedly shot himself during a domestic row with his wife just over one week ago, confirmed that he died as a result of gunshot injuries to his head.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that the autopsy, which was performed last Wednesday morning at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) mortuary by Government Pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh, showed that the gunshot injuries was inflicted from close range.

The police are in possession of surveillance footage which captured Holladar inflicting the fatal wound.