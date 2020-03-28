Applicant in case challenging Region Four count dies in apparent suicide

Reeaz Holladar, the applicant in the PPP-led court case challenging the vote count for Region Four died this morning by apparent suicide.

This was confirmed by PPP attorney Anil Nandlall on his Facebook page.

He issued the following statement this morning:

“It is with with profound sadness that I confirmed that Reaaz Holladar, my driver for several years, died this morning at or about 4:00 am.

“From all indications, he committed suicide. He was a loyal and dedicated employee.

“He has left to mourn a wife and two sons. With his family, I mourn his loss.”

The police have launched an investigation.

Stabroek News understands that Holladar shot himself in his head in full view of his wife and security guard.