GECOM can order vote recount

The Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) retired Justice Claudette Singh has submitted to Justice Franklyn Holder an affidavit contending that GECOM is fully empowered under the Constitution of Guyana to order a recount of votes at the March 2 general elections if necessary.

Justice Holder is currently hearing a fixed date application filed by APNU+AFC Candidate Ulita Moore. Moore has contended that a proposed recount of votes cast in the March 2 General and Religion Elections is unconstitutional. Specifically she has argued through her attorney Mayo Robertson that President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo who signed an Aide Memoire to have the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) supervise the recount had no right to direct GECOM.

Singh as Chair of GECOM is one of the respondents in the case. The substantive hearing of the case will commence on Monday before Justice Holder. Her affidavit differed significantly from Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield who is also a respondent in the matter.