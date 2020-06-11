Contempt proceedings against Mingo terminated

The contempt proceedings filed against District Four Returning Officer (RO) Clairmont Mingo was earlier this morning terminated after attorney Anil Nandlall filed a notice of application to withdraw and discontinue.

Nandlall in his application conceded that his client Reeaz Holladar who brought the matter did not have sufficient evidence of contempt against RO, Chief Election Officer and Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission to have any of them committed to prison.

Justice George-Wiltshire who had already prepared her ruling to be delivered in the matter granted the application, but not before reprimanding Nandlall for having wasted the court’s time.

Holladar who has since died, has been substituted by his wife as applicant and his estate will pay court costs in the sum of $450,000.