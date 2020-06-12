Nandlall withdraws contempt case against Mingo due to insufficient evidence

Saying that sufficient evidence was not available at the time a contempt suit was initiated against Region Four Returning Officer (RO) Clairmont Mingo, attorney Anil Nandlall yesterday got approval to discontinue the proceedings but not before Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire reprimanded him for wasting the court’s time.

While the judge granted Nandlall’s request to discontinue the proceedings, she awarded costs to Mingo and the other respondents, which amounted to $450,000 in total.

Opposition PPP/C supporter Reeaz Holladar had the contempt proceedings filed on March 12 against Mingo, Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) chairperson Claudette Singh and Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield for failing to comply with a court order that was issued on the process to be followed for the declaration of the results for the region.