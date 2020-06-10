Ruling looms in contempt case against Mingo

Acting Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire is set to rule tomorrow morning on contempt proceedings which had been filed in March against Region Four Returning Officer (RO) Clairmont Mingo.

The challenge had been brought by opposition People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) supporter Reeaz Holladar, who had contended that results declared by Mingo from the March 2nd polls for Electoral District Four had been done in breach of previously issued court orders.

The matter came up for hearing yesterday when arguments were heard.