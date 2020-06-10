Guyana News

DPP moves to overturn judge’s decision to free Marcus Bisram of murder charge

Citing a number of errors in the judgment granting former murder accused Marcus Bisram his freedom, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Shalimar Ali-Hack has filed an appeal in which she maintains her order directing that he be committed to stand trial was lawfully made.

The DPP is asking the Full Court to set aside/ reverse Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall’s decision, while arguing, among other things, that she erred  in law  in  striking  out  parts  of  the  state’s affidavit without giving it an  opportunity to  be  heard.

Bisram was released from prison last week Tuesday after Justice Morris-Ramlall ruled the day before that he was unlawfully committed to stand trial. She also granted him an order prohibiting the DPP from bringing an indictment in the High Court charging him with the capital offence.