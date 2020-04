Man charged with murder of wife at Bartica airstrip

Orrin King, the man accused of chopping his ex-wife, Natoya Speede to death almost one month ago at the Bartica Airstrip was charged earlier this month with murder and remanded to prison.

King appeared in the Bartica Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Crystal Lambert on April 7th.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge. The matter was adjourned to May 14th.