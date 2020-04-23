Call centres say following health ministry’s COVID-19 guidelines

Local business process outsourcing (BPO) services have said that they have implemented measures as advised by the Public Health Ministry as they continue operations.

On a daily basis, hundreds of persons come into contact with each other while working at these services, however with the coronavirus (COVID-19) measures in place, some companies have decided to allow employees to work from home while reducing hours of operation and restricting operations to accommodate social distancing.

Qualfon Guyana, one of the companies which has implemented measures to tackle COVID-19 said on Tuesday that all employees working at their sites are subjected to temperature checks at the gate.