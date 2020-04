A search is continuing for Ryan Pemberton called `Sancho’, the Alberttown businessman who is wanted by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) for allegedly threatening to kill ranks after they intercepted a quantity of cocaine on a fibre glass vessel at Parika, East Bank Essequibo two months ago.

This was confirmed by CANU Head Michael Atherly, who told Stabroek News that Pemberton is currently being sought by CANU and the police.

“CANU and the police are seeking him at this time,” Atherly said.