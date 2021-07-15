Fuel prices back to pre-pandemic levels

Fuel prices have increased following several months of reductions with current figures being similar to costs prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This newspaper visited three of the more frequented gas stations in Georgetown and observed that most of the fuel prices have risen. Fuel prices listed at Shell Vlissengen Road are as follows: Fuel Save – $207.0 per litre, V-Power – $212.0 per litre, Diesel – $185.0 per litre; at Rubis Vlissengen Road: Pure 95 Gasolene – $210 per litre, Diesel – $189 per litre; at GuyOil Sheriff Street: Super 95 Gasolene $203 per litre, Ultra Low Sulfur Diesel $190, Kerosene $125 per litre.