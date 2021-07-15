Guyana News

Sod turned for new $585M Abrams Zuil Secondary School

The old building that is presently being demolished (Ministry of Education photo)
Minister of Education Priya Manickchand and several other government ministers yesterday turned the sod signifying the beginning of the construction of a new Abrams Zuil Secondary School in Region Two.

Manickchand said that over the last five years the school had reached a state where it required heavy maintenance work but nothing was done causing the more than 500 children to suffer. According to a release from the ministry, she said that the new school is a multi-year project and is scheduled to be completed next year at a cost of $585M.