Sod turned for new $585M Abrams Zuil Secondary School

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand and several other government ministers yesterday turned the sod signifying the beginning of the construction of a new Abrams Zuil Secondary School in Region Two.

Manickchand said that over the last five years the school had reached a state where it required heavy maintenance work but nothing was done causing the more than 500 children to suffer. According to a release from the ministry, she said that the new school is a multi-year project and is scheduled to be completed next year at a cost of $585M.