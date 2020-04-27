EPA probing fuel spill at DDL’s Diamond factory

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is investigating a fuel spill which was discovered yesterday morning at Demerara Distillers Limited’s (DDL) factory at Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

A large quantity of Bunker C fuel was discovered on sections of the company’s parapet and inside drains close to the factory. While it is believed that the spill would have started on Saturday night, the company said it was discovered yesterday morning at around 5 am.

Spokesman for DDL, Alex Graham of Tagman Media said last night that the company has begun to mop up the spill. He told Stabroek News that after the spill was discovered it was immediately contained and the EPA was informed.