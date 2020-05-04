Teemal judgment seen as key part of Massiah’s legacy

Former Chancellor of the Judiciary, Attorney General and longtime professor at the University of Guyana are just some of the portfolios the late Keith Massiah SC will generally be remembered as having held and in terms of juris-prudence a landmark decision on wages as property will be part of his legacy.

The 93-year-old legal luminary passed away two Sundays ago following a period of illness.

But apart from these achievements he was more closely known in the fraternity not only for his intellectual prowess in the adjudication of cases which came before him, but also for the literary flair with which he imbued his written judgments.