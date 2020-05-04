Recount process must be credible

Dear Editor,

In my humble opinion, what GECOM is offering is not a credible recount. It is an opportunity to sow confusion and corrupt the original voting results to make it completely unusable and therefore force another election.

All political parties, all accredited observers and Caricom should withdraw from participation unless the following conditions are met:

Count only one region at a time.

Have present the polling officers from each polling station to open their box and to answer any queries that may come up during the recount; including a declaration if the box has been tampered with. If there is evidence that any box was tampered with, stop the recount.

Live stream the recount.

No GECOM personnel that was part of the Mingo declaration to be allowed to participate.

Stand together. Stand firm. In unity, there is strength. Do not participate and give credibility to this recount unless these conditions are satisfied.

Yours faithfully,

Sase Shewnarain