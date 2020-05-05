NIS faces serious questions over COVID-19

Dear Editor,

One hopes that the matter is being actively discussed by the management of the National Insurance Scheme and by the decision-makers to whom they report. It is also a matter that will be of concern to a number of employers, who have been forced to suspend business activities on the instructions of the political directorate – as part of the tactics to contain the current pandemic – that could, however, last for an indefinite period of time.

How does an employer deal with the issue of suspended joint contributions to the NIS when closed at the instance of a directive?

How is the NIS expected to advise on applications for benefits during this period of enforced unemployment?

Does any treatment of illnesses of persons, whether or not affected by the virus, qualify for NIS’ positive consideration?

This is a totally new dispensation that requires serious examination; not only locally, but logically also at the level of the Caricom Community, and of course from a legal standpoint that takes account of the foreseeable future.

Hopefully, the most urgent attention would be given to the sustainability of the health of employees, and consequently of the future viability of the employer organisations. In the earlier regard therefore the Private Sector must offer some productive proposals.

Yours faithfully,

E.B. John