The recount order leaves a lot of room for more mischief by GECOM officials

Dear Editor,

Barack Obama once said that “there’s no such thing as a vote that doesn’t matter.” While former President Obama’s message was to the voters, truer words have never been spoken, particularly when it comes to the singular vote of GECOM’s Chairperson, Claudette Singh. The recount process was an opportunity for the Chairperson to yield to her better self, and to do what is in Guyana’s best interest, i.e. a transparent, credible, and unimpeachable recount.

However, having had the opportunity to peruse Gazette Order 60/2020 (The Official Gazette (Extraordinary) of Guyana), dated May 4, 2020, I am left, not only concerned, but thoroughly disappointed, again. My reasons are as follows:

1. Preamble two (2): this speaks to holding, in abeyance, the report submitted by GECOM’s CEO, Keith Lowenfield. The Chairperson, in her wisdom, decided that a report that was generated on the basis of fraud should be held in abeyance (whatever this means) rather than outrightly rejected. The Chair is not oblivious to what transpired and eventually led to the impugned results, nor is she unaware of the grave misgivings of independent observers with respect to the conduct of GECOM staff towards the generation of said results.

2. Preamble eight (8) (in conjunction with declaration 6): this reads like a mini audit of the elections. It unnecessarily complicates the simple. An exercise that should be an orderly recount of the votes cast for each party is now an encumbered quasi-audit.

It is intentionally long, unreasonably complex, and will undoubtedly lead to delays which affords opportunities for mischief: exploitation, challenges, and contestations. The mischief inherent in delays was already exemplified in the initial Region 4 process.

3. Declaration three (3): This declaration mandates that the recount will be conducted under the supervision of the CEO, Mr. Lowenfield. Undoubtedly, the team will include Ms. Myers and other staff whose questionable conduct derailed Elections 2020 and necessitated the recount.

It is not lost on the Chair that a significant segment of the Guyanese population and independent commentators repose no faith in the credibility and reliability of these persons, among others in the secretariat. This has been well ventilated, and the actions of these parties were displayed in granular detail during the botched rigging.

In casting her invaluable vote with this lot, the Chair effectively indicated to a large segment of the population that their confidence in the process is, to her, an immaterial consideration.

The end result is centralized re-counting that is being conducted and led by compromised members of the secretariat; this is very reminiscent of the almost three decades of rigged elections in Guyana. The Chair is well aware of that history.

4. Declaration four (4) reads as follows: the recount shall commence with the allocation of ten (10) workstations as follows: District 1 – two workstations; District 2 – two workstations; District 3 – three workstations and District 4 – three workstations…” Simple logic dictates that a region by region recount would be more methodical and orderly. Yielding to a process that counts 4 districts simultaneously opens the door to chaos. It is incredible and unbelievable that the Chair and her advisors thought that this was a practicable and prudent course of action. This is starker when one notes that the same number of workstations was assigned to Districts 3 and 4, particularly given that District 4 is the largest district and accounts for approximately fifty percent of the votes. It strains credulity that the recount process, as designed, was not a nod to those who whose intent is inimical to electoral democracy.

5. Declaration eleven 11 ultimately disabuses the public about any noble intentions of GECOM. It reveals the true value being placed on this intentionally cumbersome exercise and is yet another nod to mischief makers.

The public must be excused for believing that this exercise was in pursuit of credible results through a transparent process. On the contrary, GECOM arrogates to itself the power to accept or reject the data compiled during the recount process. Given the lack of accountability provided to the public at large to date, it is not inconceivable that arbitrariness will again be the hallmark of this process.

In addition to the denial of a televised recount process, the foregoing summarizes the most egregious aspects of the Recount Order. While we wait with bated breath for the evolution of this process, vigilance must be the watchword.

Hopefully, the following does not rear their ugly heads again: (1) censorship in the form of a cell phone ban; (2) sudden sickness of GECOM personnel; (3) targeting of opposition agents and observers; (4) surreptitious movements of USBs and computers; (5) fumigation needs; (6) lack of adequate equipment and (7) sudden hunger to be followed by an inability to work. To this list must be added newly evolved excuses such as (8) the lack of masks; (9) a sudden Covid-19 attack; (10) disappearing ballots; and (11) ejection of independent observers.

At this stage, we can only hope that GECOM officials use the opportunity to conduct themselves in an unimpeachable manner; that the incumbent administration uses this opportunity with grace; and the Guyana Police Force instructs its ranks to conduct themselves in a manner befitting an independent and impartial police force.

When we look back in years to come, we will rue the day that an empowered constitutional body like GECOM became rogue. The damage to social trust, and respect for institutions and the rule of law has been incalculable.

Ultimately, this is Claudette Singh’s oeuvre. Her conscience should have guided her towards the development of a transparent, credible, effective and efficient process that brings closure to this country. This remains to be seen.

Yours faithfully,

Kowlasar Misir