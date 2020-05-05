Willing to engage on state of workers movement

Dear Editor,
I noted that Mr. Lincoln Lewis, General Secretary of the Trades Union Congress sought to engage me in a letter in the Stabroek News of April 26 `An unjustified and sweeping attack on the GECOM Chair’.
I wish to assure Mr. Lewis that I would be pleased to re-engage with him on any occasion on matters pertaining to the depressed state of the workers’ movement in Guyana and the plight of workers he is paid to represent without regard to colour, status and politics.
Yours faithfully,
Christopher Ram