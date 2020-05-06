Carter Center appears not to be au fait with flight requirements amid COVID-19

Dear Editor,

At the time of penning this letter (Tues. morning, 5th May) there has been a media rampage across the communication spectrum claiming Government’s denial of a return of the Carter Center and a GECOM/ Government collaboration to rig elections. A PPP organised protest was even held in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs calling on the government to stop hindering the Center from returning, along with other unsavoury statements.

Once again the weakness of the government’s PR was exposed, allowing for a proliferation of misrepresentation as they remained inanely silent. The same should be said for GECOM. On Monday, save for the nation being reminded by two GECOM commissioners that observers once accredited for this election remain so until the election is over, the matter was not addressed.

After all the created confusion, the Center tweeted a press statement on Monday which revealed, “The Cen-ter deployed an observer to Miami who was prepared to travel to Georgetown today, but unfortunately, the flight was denied approval to carry international election obser-vers. The Carter Center continues to reach out to government officials to understand what is required to allow Center Observers to return to Guyana to witness the recount process.”

Said statement made no reference to being denied entry but seeking to engage “government officials to understand what is required to allow Center Observers to return to Guyana to witness the recount process,” which it should continue to do. The acknowledgment of this does not constitute evidence a request was made and said was denied in an effort to prevent the Center from being in Guyana to fulfill its desire to observe the election.

Rather, it suggests the Center was not au fait with the flight requirements and public health protocols required to satisfy entry give the COVID-19 safeguards. It appears they may have attempted or taken for granted they could come to Guyana unprepared. In response to COVID-19 many countries, including Guyana, have locked down their air space to international travel in effort to contain spread of the virus. When Guyana opens its airspace for the arrival of a chartered plane the international crew is not allowed to deplane.

A pre-condition for the arrival of the CARICOM scrutinising team is that they had to meet World Health Organisation (WHO)’s recommended requirements on COVID-19 safety precautions. Similar guidelines must be set and met by all who seek entry to Guyana while on lockdown, without exception.

Some positions taken by our Western allies and international election observers are not only pushing the boundaries of “good diplomacy,” time-honoured principles, and mutual respect but openly set out to act in contravention of the International Code of Conduct pertaining to observing elections. We are witnessing engagement that no longer prides itself on formal private communication (i.e. letter, face-to-face or telephone call) to the responsible agency seeking to address issues.

It seems as though privacy of the communication, particularly on matters of such import and diplomatic sensitivity are no longer valued, hence the tweeting diplomacy which allows for open and flagrant negativity to some and support to others. This is not ‘good diplomacy’. This kind of interaction with contempt for our rules, laws and sovereignty is more representative of a thug-like diplomacy, that is, diplomacy that fronts raw, naked aggression and bullyism; diplomacy that desires no negotiation only compliance; a diplomacy of disrespect of others who are considered lesser than; a diplomacy that suggests we are not capable of internal resolution of differences.

Whether the government is interim, caretaker or substantive they are the legal status quo responsible for day-to-day administration of the state. Our international diplomats know this and we expect them to respect this.

Yours faithfully,

Lincoln Lewis